Texas Electric Council Says Griddy Must Explain Releases

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Texas' primary electrical grid operator has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject electric retailer Griddy Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it contains too little information about the claims it would release against Griddy's lenders and affiliates. In a motion filed Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the disclosure statement fails to sufficiently explain the claims — including those that ERCOT said represent nearly $15 million in potentially avoidable transfers — and proposes a plan timeline that's too short for creditors to properly investigate the claims. Houston-based Griddy filed for bankruptcy on March 15, one month after a February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS