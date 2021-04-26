After USPTO, Iancu Isn't Done Advocating For Patent System

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Since leaving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Andrei Iancu has wasted no time speaking out against international injunctions in patent fights and advocating for intellectual property protection of COVID-19-related inventions. In a recent interview with Law360, Iancu reflected on his USPTO experience and talked about the next phase of his career. On April 1, just over two months after stepping down as director of the patent office, Iancu was back in Los Angeles at Irell & Manella LLP, where he spent two decades before being tapped by former President Donald Trump to lead the USPTO. He said he now plans...

