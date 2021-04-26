Wilson Sonsini-Guided Fintech Brex Nabs $425M In Funding

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Corporate card company Brex said Monday it raised $425 million in a funding round guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC that values the business software company at $7.4 billion. San Francisco-headquartered Brex Inc. said the funds would go toward growing its business. Including the latest round, the company has raised over $940 million in venture capital to date, a company representative told Law360. Brex provides corporate cards, business accounts and expense tracking software, among other offerings, according to its website. Roughly 45% of Brex's customers are small and midsize businesses, the announcement said. "This new investment round will fuel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS