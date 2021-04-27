See's Candies Gets Calif. Appeals Win In Meal Breaks Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- See's Candies can escape a proposed class action alleging that the chocolatier failed to provide second meal breaks to employees working shifts longer than 10 hours, after a California appeals court agreed that there were too many individualized issues barring a class from moving forward. In an unpublished opinion Monday, a unanimous appeals panel said a lower court had properly denied Debbie Salazar's bid for class certification because See's Candy Shops Inc. had shown it offered enough employees second meal breaks required under California labor law, and so the case relied too heavily on individual experiences. "Individual testimony would be necessary...

