Union Says Retailer Must Arbitrate Vacation Time Dispute

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A machinery retailer cannot escape a suit seeking to force a dispute over its vacation time policy into arbitration, a technicians' union has told an Illinois federal judge, arguing that its labor contract includes a broad arbitration clause that covers the dispute. In a reply brief filed on Monday, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 urged U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to reject Roland Machinery Co.'s request to toss the union's suit seeking to force arbitration of a grievance over a vacation time policy. The union argued courts must resolve disagreements over arbitrability in favor of arbitration, especially with...

