Gov't Pushes Back Deadline For Liability Injury Reforms

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 2:12 PM BST) -- The British government has delayed plans to limit the number of non-whiplash personal injury insurance claims that can be heard in the small claims courts, saying the move will help the sector prepare for the changes. The Ministry of Justice said on Monday that changes to the way that claims for employers' and public liability injury are handled by the legal system would be pushed back to April 2022 instead of next month, as had been planned. The liabilities include accidents at work or common "slip and trip" incidents — a pedestrian falling over exposed electrical wires, for example. The measures should...

