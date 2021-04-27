CPS Fights For 1st Dibs On Fraud Proceeds At UK Top Court

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 7:01 PM BST) -- Prosecutors told the U.K.'s highest court Tuesday that allowing a forensic accountant to reclaim money fraudsters swindled from Britain's tax collector as part of a tax avoidance scheme would effectively condone money laundering. Andrew Sutcliffe QC urged the U.K. Supreme Court to overturn findings that Aquila Advisory Ltd. was entitled to seek assets owned by the former managers of a defunct tax adviser before a criminal confiscation order could take effect. The Crown Prosecution Service is challenging findings by two lower courts that Aquila could recover funds from the former managers of Vantis Tax Ltd. ahead of the agency. The CPS is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS