Police Sue Pension Unit Of Equiniti For £1M Over Data Breach

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 5:25 PM BST) -- More than 470 police officers have sued the pensions unit of Equiniti Group PLC for more than £1 million ($1.4 million) in compensation over a data breach that revealed information about their retirement savings, lawyers leading the claim said on Tuesday. Law firm Keller Lenkner UK said that it has launched High Court proceedings against Paymaster 1836, the pensions division of Equiniti, a financial services provider that is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The 474 British police officers are looking for compensation totaling more than £1 million, the law firm said. Equiniti, which focuses on payments, investments and financial technology,...

