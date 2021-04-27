Biden Orders $15 Minimum Wage For Federal Contractors

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he will issue an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal government contractors to $15 an hour in 2022 and eliminating the subminimum tipped wage for them by 2024. All federal agencies will have to incorporate a $15 minimum wage into new solicitations and contracts next year under an executive order by President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division and the Federal Acquisition and Regulatory Council announced it will conduct rulemaking to carry out the executive order, which will require...

