DSV Panalpina Buys Logistics Biz From Agility In $4.1B Deal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Denmark-based transportation and logistics company DSV Panalpina will buy Global Integrated Logistics from Middle East shipping company Agility Logistics for about $4.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a move meant to grow DSV's worldwide reach. The all-stock agreement sees DSV Panalpina A/S purchasing GIL from Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP, adding to DSV's portfolio a business that last year posted $4 billion in revenue and $257 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Of the $4 billion in total revenue, roughly 80% is related to GIL's air and ocean freight capabilities. GIL also provides road freight logistics services....

