ADT Hits Amazon's Ring With TM Case Over Blue Lawn Signs

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Home security giant ADT Inc. is suing Amazon.com Inc.'s Ring for trademark infringement, claiming the company is confusing consumers by using similar blue lawn signs. In a complaint filed Monday in Florida federal court, ADT said Ring chose an eight-sided blue sign for its competing security offering because "when the public sees a solid blue octagon on a home, they will think of ADT." "The striking similarity of Ring's infringing mark to ADT's famous blue octagon strongly indicates Ring's intentions to associate its security offerings with ADT to reap the benefit of the goodwill associated with ADT's brand and reputation," ADT...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS