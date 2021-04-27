PTAB Slashes 2 Bio-Rad DNA Patents In 10X Genomics Fight

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out the bulk of two Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. patents that were challenged by 10X Genomics Inc., the latest in the companies' massive battle over DNA-manipulation technology. In a series of four decisions issued Monday, the PTAB upheld two of 15 challenged claims in one Bio-Rad patent, while upholding just one of 12 claims in the other patent. Notably, the PTAB said an earlier patent application known as Ismagilov, in combination with other prior art, rendered most of the claims invalid as obvious. Other claims were invalid as anticipated or obvious by a Ph.D....

