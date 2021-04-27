Esperion Settles Investors' Cholesterol Drug Row For $18M

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Investors in Esperion Therapeutics have notified a Michigan federal judge that they've reached an $18.25 million settlement deal with the company that would resolve claims it falsely stated regulators wouldn't be requiring a time-consuming study before approving a new cholesterol drug. In a stipulation of settlement filed Monday, the parties indicated they reached an agreement-in-principle in March, after failing to reach an agreement in two mediation sessions. Esperion denies all allegations, but both parties indicated in the filing that further litigation would be expensive and risky. "Class representatives and class counsel believe that the settlement set forth in this stipulation confers...

