House Dems Urge Biden Admin. To Refresh Mining Rules

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to modernize U.S. mining regulations, pushing in particular for a "groundbreaking standard for tribal consent" in permitting any future mining projects on public lands. In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the 17 representatives called on the departments to "pursue thorough tribal consultation" before approving mining projects. They also said that mining companies should be required to prove that they can afford to cover the lifetime costs of reclamation and mine cleanup. And there must be more rigorous enforcement of the regulations, according...

