USCIS Restores Policy For Faster Visa Extension Reviews

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will once again defer to its own previous eligibility determinations in reviewing status extension requests, the agency said Tuesday, rolling back a Trump administration policy experts say harmed visa holders, U.S. employers and the agency itself. Immigration attorneys predicted the move would speed up administrative processes that were slowed down under President Donald Trump. "The Trump administration enacted a policy to needlessly revisit previous determinations as part of the 'invisible wall' they sought to build since they could not complete the real thing," Matt Galati, chair of the Philadelphia chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association,...

