7th Circ. Spikes Prof's Retaliation Suit Over Age Bias Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive a suit from a college professor who said he was demoted for objecting to a dean's biased treatment of older faculty members, unconvinced by his argument that the dean persuaded another university official to yank his department chair position. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed an Illinois district court's decision to toss professor Amit Sinha's Age Discrimination in Employment Act retaliation suit against Peoria, Illinois-based Bradley University, finding that he couldn't prove the reasons for his removal as a department chair were the result of discrimination. Under a "cat's paw" theory of liability, Sinha...

