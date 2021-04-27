Family-Focused Fintech Hits $2.3B Value In $260M Financing

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Family-oriented personal finance company Greenlight said Tuesday it hit a $2.3 billion valuation in its latest funding round, which brought in $260 million for product development and geographic growth. Atlanta-headquartered Greenlight Financial Technology Inc. said that with the latest round, the company has raised over $550 million and nearly doubled its valuation over a six-month period. Greenlight offers a money management platform with services such as debit cards, educational materials, an app and an educational investing platform known as Greenlight Max, according to its website. The platform is geared toward familiares and young people and boasts more than 3 million users,...

