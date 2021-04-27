UK Probing $9B Deal For Intel's Memory And Storage Biz

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's competition enforcer is going to be taking a closer look at South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix's $9 billion plan to pick up Intel Corp.'s memory and storage business, it revealed Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was launching a so-called Phase 1 investigation into the multibillion tie-up to find out "whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services." Once the watchdog launches a preliminary inquiry, it has 40 days to decide whether the...

