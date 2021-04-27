Endo Says FTC Is Overreacting To Latest Impax Opioid Deal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals is pushing for the dismissal of a Federal Trade Commission antitrust suit alleging it entered a second "pay-for-delay" agreement with Impax Laboratories over Endo's Opana ER painkiller, arguing the Patent Act and antitrust laws allow it to license its opioids to whomever it wants while excluding the competition. Throughout its 31-page memorandum filed Monday in D.C. federal court, Endo characterized the FTC's suit as much ado about nothing. Endo argued against the FTC's claims that a royalty step-down provision in a 2017 settlement agreement was anti-competitive, saying that wasn't the case because Endo is still allowed under its agreement...

