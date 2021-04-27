NJ Town Fights 3M's Bid To Duck 'Forever Chemicals' Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey township that claims 3M products contaminated its residents' groundwater with toxic "forever chemicals" says the company shouldn't be allowed to dodge the suit, claiming that the complaint more than plausibly stated several claims against the company. Pequannock Township told a federal court on Monday that the chemical manufacturer's motion to dismiss the suit should be rejected, arguing that the company for decades produced per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, despite knowing that the chemicals could cause medical issues in humans. In addition to plausibly alleging negligence, nuisance, trespass and other claims against 3M, which is best known for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS