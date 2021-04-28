Attys' 'Unprofessional Language' In Death Suit Angers Judge

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing both Royal Caribbean and the family of an 18-month-old who died after falling through a cruise ship window were forced to rewrite a slew of court filings in a wrongful death suit after a Florida federal judge chastised them for submitting briefs riddled with "unprofessional language." Senior U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham on April 21 struck the filings and gave the lawyers a five-day window to omit the inappropriate language from the motions for partial summary judgment and sanctions, as well as from responses to those motions by the attorneys for the Wiegand family and Royal Caribbean Cruises...

