Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys' 'Unprofessional Language' In Death Suit Angers Judge

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing both Royal Caribbean and the family of an 18-month-old who died after falling through a cruise ship window were forced to rewrite a slew of court filings in a wrongful death suit after a Florida federal judge chastised them for submitting briefs riddled with "unprofessional language."

Senior U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham on April 21 struck the filings and gave the lawyers a five-day window to omit the inappropriate language from the motions for partial summary judgment and sanctions, as well as from responses to those motions by the attorneys for the Wiegand family and Royal Caribbean Cruises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!