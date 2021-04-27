Advocates Say Feds Shorted Review Of Idaho Phosphate Mine

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups said Tuesday the federal government greenlighted a Bayer AG unit's Idaho phosphate mine without properly considering the environmental impacts of the project on water quality or how it would affect sage grouse populations, asking for the approval to be overturned. The Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and others said that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act by doing only a "cursory analysis" of the environmental consequences of approving an open-pit phosphate mine in southeast Idaho in 2019 that will help Bayer AG produce more of its popular herbicide Roundup....

