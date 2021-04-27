Teva Blasts DOJ's Morgan Lewis Probe As 'Improper Intrusion'

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Justice concerns of a potential conflict of interest in Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's past work for Teva and current representation of Glenmark against criminal price-fixing charges should begin and end on the companies' assent to the firm's continued involvement, Teva said Monday. Like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. before it, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. assailed the DOJ for seeking additional information on Morgan Lewis' "ethical wall" in a series of questions prosecutors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to put to the parties. The department has taken issue with the firm's prior representation of Teva in the criminal price-fixing...

