Retired Boston Cop Pleads Guilty In OT Embezzlement Case

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A former Boston police officer admitted Tuesday to filing for overtime hours at the department's evidence warehouse that he did not work, the first of nine cops charged in the case to plead guilty. Retired officer James Carnes appeared in a morning video conference hearing before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton and pled guilty to one count of embezzling from a program that receives federal funds and one count of conspiracy to embezzle. Carnes, 58, entered his plea after signing a deal with prosecutors under which they will recommend a sentence of no more than two years in prison. Carnes...

