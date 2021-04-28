Astellas Adds 2nd Patent To Urinary Drug IP Fight With Teva

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 6:07 PM BST) -- Japanese pharmaceutical giant Astellas has filed a new lawsuit in its ongoing fight with Teva over a incontinence drug, telling a court that if the generic drugmaker is allowed to enter the U.K. market, it would infringe a second patent. Astellas Pharma Inc. stepped up its fight to protect its treatment for an overactive bladder with a new lawsuit over a second patent April 12 just months after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched its own bid to try to the clear the way for competing generic products to be manufactured. Astellas says that unless Teva is restrained by the High Court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS