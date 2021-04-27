Mariana Islands Casino Settles EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of the investment holding company Imperial Pacific will pay $105,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it allowed VIP customers at one of its casinos to sexually harass its female employees, the agency announced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona on Tuesday approved a consent decree between the EEOC and Imperial Pacific International LLC, which operated the Best Sunshine Casino on Saipan, the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands. Imperial Pacific's parent corporation is based in Hong Kong. "Federal anti-harassment and anti-retaliation protections extend to all workers in the Northern Mariana Islands," said Anna Park,...

