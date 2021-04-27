Sidley Hires DLA Piper's Global Restructuring Co-Chair

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced on Tuesday that it has hired DLA Piper's global co-chair and U.S. chair of restructuring for its own bankruptcy team. Tom Califano joins the firm's global restructuring group and will be based out of New York, the company said. His first day was on Monday. "I'm really looking forward to helping to expand the company-side practice at Sidley," Califano said in an interview with Law360. He holds both a bachelor's degree and a legal degree from St. John's University. His legal career kicked off at the former Lane & Mittendorf LLP and Tenzer Greenblatt LLP, in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS