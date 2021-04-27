Colo. Pot Security Co. Employees Can Pursue Wage Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge conditionally certified a class of guards who worked for marijuana security firm Helix TCS in a lawsuit accusing the company of failing to pay them overtime, saying Tuesday the company can't rely on a three-year delay it created to limit the class members. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello partially granted former Helix security guard Robert Kenney's motion to certify the class and notify them of the lawsuit, allowing Kenney to recruit class members before a later and more thorough review of whether it is appropriate for them to sue as a group. Her only objection was...

