Global Law Firms' Descent On Dublin Shakes Up Legal Market

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Brexit, tax haven-seeking clients and other factors have drawn at least a dozen international law firms to Dublin in recent years, and the influx has sent local firms scrambling to keep up, from work culture to compensation. The list of law firms setting up offices in Dublin is long. DLA Piper touched down in 2019, Dentons last September, the U.K. arm of Littler in January, and Hogan Lovells last month, among others. The growth has loosely followed Brexit, with law firms and their clients eager to get a toehold in Ireland, which is now the only remaining major English-speaking member country...

