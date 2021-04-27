Biden Picks Air Force Chief And 5 Other DOD Nominees

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former U.S. Department of Defense acquisition chief Frank Kendall as Air Force secretary, among a slew of DOD nominees including former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP national security practice chair Caroline Krass as its top legal officer. Biden nominated 11 people for various defense and national security positions, including Kendall, a defense consultant and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who served as undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics for more than four years during the Obama administration. Biden did not immediately comment on the nominations, and Kendall and several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS