Steel Parts Importers Challenge Tariff Evasion Ruling At CIT

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Two businesses asked the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday to overturn the government's finding that they routed steel pipe fittings through Vietnam to skirt tariffs, arguing that customs officials investigated the companies based on insufficient evidence. In two complaints containing similar claims, the importers said U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened the probes based on "stale" allegations by steel pipe distributor Allied Group that improperly characterized reasonable decisions by the businesses, including shifting production away from companies facing a separate trade investigation, as suspicious. "Consideration of Allied's allegations submitted in October 2019 demonstrate CBP had no basis to initiate...

