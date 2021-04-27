1st Hearing Will Set Tone For Biden's Judicial Picks

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Senators on Wednesday will hear from President Joe Biden's judicial picks for the first time in a hearing that will spotlight five nominees and show how each party approaches the confirmation process in an era when the White House is increasingly willing to forgo bipartisan support for judicial picks. (clockwise from top left) Ketanji Brown Jackson, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, Regina M. Rodriguez, Julien Xavier Neals, Zahid N. Quraishi U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is up for the D.C. Circuit and widely considered a contender for any future U.S. Supreme Court opening. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a Zuckerman Spaeder LLP partner and veteran federal...

