Baylor, Gensetix Agree To Drop Cancer Patent Fight For Good

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Baylor College of Medicine and Gensetix Inc. have agreed to end their patent dispute over a cancer therapy, according to a recent filing. Filed Tuesday, the parties' joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice closes the book on Gensetix's allegations that Baylor, professor William K. Decker and their partner Diakonos Research Ltd. infringed two patents it licensed from the University of Texas. This comes after a divided Federal Circuit ruled in July that sovereign immunity bars UT — a public university — from being dragged into the suit, but that the suit can move forward anyway against the private medical school....

