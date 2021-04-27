ICE To Limit Arrests Of Immigrants At Courthouses

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it would start limiting its controversial practice of arresting immigrants at or near courthouses, saying its agents would only detain individuals in matters involving national security and other extreme circumstances. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to implement the new rules, which say the agencies can only detain immigrants at courthouses if there's a national security matter, a risk of imminent death or violence, a "hot pursuit" of an individual who poses a threat to public safety, or an imminent...

