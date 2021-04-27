Wyden Probes Credit Suisse Compliance With Tax Dodge Deal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said Tuesday that he had launched an investigation into whether Credit Suisse is complying with a plea agreement made with the U.S. Department of Justice over helping Americans hide assets in offshore accounts. Public reports and court documents have raised questions about whether the bank is adhering to the terms of the May 2014 nonprosecution agreement, Wyden, D-Ore., said. For example, the bank failed to disclose more than $200 million in undeclared assets it held for Dan Horsky, a U.S. client who was sentenced in 2017 to seven months in prison for a tax evasion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS