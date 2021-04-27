Domestic Violence Case Against Boies Partner Dropped

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Tuesday dismissed the domestic violence case against Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner Joshua Schiller, who was arrested in January and charged with abusing his wife, Melissa Siebel Schiller. Marin County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Howard dismissed the misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Schiller after Deputy District Attorney Shari Goldman asked the court to drop the case. "In light of further investigation after filing, we've determined we can no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Goldman told Judge Howard during a virtual proceeding in Marin County Superior Court. Schiller, an administrative partner of Boies Schiller's...

