Ex-Akerman Partner Returns To Littler In Orlando

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Management-side employment law firm Littler Mendelson PC announced on Tuesday that a former shareholder out of its Orlando office would return this month after a stint at Akerman LLP. Jessica Travers is a litigator representing employers in a variety of labor matters. She previously worked at the firm between 2010 and 2017 before leaving to serve as a partner at Akerman's Jacksonville office. "It says something about Littler when quality lawyers return, and Jessica brings an impressive track record counseling and defending employers on a wide range of cutting-edge workplace issues," Littler managing director and president Erin Webber said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS