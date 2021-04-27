11th Circ. Weighing Conspiracy Charge in Fla. Gambling Case

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel from the Eleventh Circuit questioned federal prosecutors Tuesday whether a crime had been committed if the intended victim hadn't been harmed in a conspiracy and money laundering case stemming from a charity bingo operation in the Florida Panhandle. The judges asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Forbes why they should reinstate a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Larry and Dixie Masino, the owners of Racetrack Bingo, if the charities they contract with to run the games weren't hurt and didn't lose any money in an illegal gaming scheme. The charities that contracted with the Masinos appear...

