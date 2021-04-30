K&L Gates Adds FERC Pro To DC Power Practice

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP added an energy pro who spent a significant portion of her career working in-house at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to its power practice group's ranks in Washington, D.C. Ruta Skučas, an energy attorney with extensive experience advising power industry clients through the federal and state regulation of the electric and natural gas industries, joined her new firm Monday as a partner from Pierce Atwood LLP. Skučas told Law360 she was just beginning to explore moving to a firm with a larger national and international platform when K&L Gates reached out to her. She was drawn in by K&L...

