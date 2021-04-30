Monthly EBSA Roundup: Guidance On Cybersecurity, COBRA

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits unit released its first-ever guidance on plan sponsors' cybersecurity responsibilities, explained how financial advisers can skirt certain ERISA obligations when recommending rollovers and outlined how to notify ex-workers of new health insurance subsidies. Here, Law360 looks at what the Employee Benefits Security Administration did in April. Confronting the COBRA At the beginning of the month, EBSA handed employers tools to notify current and former workers of new health insurance subsidies made available by the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief legislation. The subsidies allow Americans who recently lost their employer-provided...

