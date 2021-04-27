Pa. Justices Will Weigh If Whistleblower Awards Are Taxable

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will decide if the share of money whistleblowers get as their award for bringing claims that benefit the government is taxable income under state law. The justices on Tuesday agreed to take up an appeal over $35 million that a former Bank of America exec claimed as his award in the settlement of a federal mortgage fraud suit, which the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania had said was not taxable income because it wasn't "compensation" as defined in the state's tax code. The Borough of Fox Chapel and the Fox Chapel School District appealed the ruling on...

