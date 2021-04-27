6th Circ. OKs Truck Driver's Trial Win In Suit Alleging Assault

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a $150,000 jury verdict for a would-be truck driver who alleged a co-worker sexually assaulted her twice, rejecting the trucking company's bid for a new trial in her discrimination and retaliation case. A three-judge panel refused to give West TN Expediting Inc. a fresh start in Terri Peterson's Title VII suit, saying the mistreatment Peterson allegedly experienced — and the company's response — justified the damages. "When one employee assaults another, the answer isn't to let the victim go," U.S. Circuit Judge Amul Thapar said in an opinion for the panel. "But that's exactly what...

