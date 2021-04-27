Mass. Town Can't Fire Black Firefighter Who Alleged Racism

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Tuesday said the town of Brookline should not have fired a firefighter who said he suffered racist abuse in the workplace, finding that the Boston suburb did not do enough to address the worker's concerns. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said in a 49-page opinion that the commonwealth's Civil Service Commission had plenty of evidence to find that it was Brookline's own refusal to address the racist abuse in the fire department that made it impossible for firefighter Gerald Alston to demonstrate that he could return to work. His inability to show he could return was the...

