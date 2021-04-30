The Top In-House Hires Of April

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during April included high-profile appointments at Coca-Cola, UBS and Fox News. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Monica Howard Douglas The Coca-Cola Co. promoted longtime in-house attorney Monica Howard Douglas to general counsel and senior vice president. She most recently was chief compliance officer and associate general counsel for the North America operating unit. Douglas joined the beverage giant in 2004 as senior managing counsel. Since then, she has also been legal director for Coca-Cola Southern and East Africa and the general counsel for North America. She succeeds Bradley Gayton, who...

