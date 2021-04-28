FERC Tells DC Circ. Grid Payment Plan Got The Job Done

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday defended its choice to tell a Midwest regional grid operator how it should pass along the costs of certain transmission projects, telling the D.C. Circuit it selected a tried and true method after the operator submitted multiple subpar proposals. In a response brief, FERC told the circuit court several Entergy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc.'s utility units that operate in Midwestern, Northern and Southern states wrongfully claim the agency rejected suitable proposals from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. for dividing the costs of low-voltage transmission projects and arbitrarily picked an unfair method. FERC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS