Republicans Grill Biden DOL Solicitor Pick Over Partisan Past

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the top attorney post at the U.S. Department of Labor was grilled at a confirmation hearing Thursday by Republican senators who expressed concern she might be too partisan for the job in light of her past "narrow-minded" tweets and her work for the Democratic National Committee. Seema Nanda, currently a fellow at Harvard Law School, apologized for her past tweets during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing. She pledged to approach the role of solicitor of labor in a nonpartisan manner, laying out her top priorities, which include addressing wage theft and retaliation...

