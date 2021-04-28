Insurer Says Ga. Developer's Pollution Suit Not Covered

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Insurance company Employers Mutual Casualty Co. is asking a federal judge to let it off the hook for indemnifying a Georgia developer being accused of letting stormwater and sediment run off onto a neighboring property. In a suit filed Tuesday in the Middle District of Georgia, Employers Mutual said the runoff problems that Tiger Creek Development Inc. and its owner, David Erickson, are accused of causing don't qualify for coverage as a "personal and advertising injury" under Tiger Creek's policy. Tiger Creek's policy contains exclusions of coverage for "property damage" arising out of the actual, alleged or threatened discharge or release...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS