Maryland County Sues Big Oil Over Climate Change

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has become the latest local government to try to hold big oil companies accountable for the costs of climate change, saying in a state court suit that years of deception now threatens its $1.5 billion tourism industry. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, the county targeted more than two dozen energy companies in an attempt to seek damages for its costs related to climate change, including adaptation necessary to handle sea level rise and the associated flooding that threatens the county's more than 530 miles of shoreline. Annapolis, Maryland, which is the state's...

