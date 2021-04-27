PTAB Examines Prior Art Argument In GM Fender IP Dispute

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- LKQ Corp. fought Tuesday to knock out a GM fender design patent by arguing that it was anticipated by prior art based on an "ordinary observer's" point of view, an argument that seemed to surprise one judge during a Patent Trial and Appeal Board hearing. At issue was whether the sole claim in GM's patent, which is used in the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, is anticipated by an earlier fender design patent as automobile replacement parts maker LKQ and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. have argued. LKQ, which licenses patents from GM, asked an Illinois federal judge last May to declare it...

