CFPB Locks In Compliance Delay For Qualified Mortgage Rule

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday formally pushed back to next fall the deadline for lenders to comply with its general qualified mortgage regulations overhauled last year under the agency's former Trump-appointed director, citing concerns about continued economic stress from the COVID-19 crisis. In a final rulemaking notice, the CFPB said it is adopting the compliance date delay proposed last month for the revised general QM rule completed in December by former Director Kathleen Kraninger, who stepped down the following month and has been succeeded on an interim basis by acting Director Dave Uejio, a Biden pick. The rule, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS